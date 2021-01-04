x
How Pioneer Square art galleries made it through the pandemic

Gallery owner Judith Rinehart shares how essential art is, especially during hard times. #newdaynw
Credit: J. Rinehart Gallery
Palace of Nowhere, Lesley Frenz

SEATTLE — While navigating the COVID-19 pandemic has been hard for everyone, you may not think to consider its impact on the arts community. Galleries and independent artists struggled amid the shutdown and Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood is home to both. To find out what it took to make it through the pandemic, we talked with Judith Rinehart owner of J. Rinehart Gallery.

Segment Producer Derek Haas.