How Pioneer Square art galleries made it through the pandemic

SEATTLE — While navigating the COVID-19 pandemic has been hard for everyone, you may not think to consider its impact on the arts community. Galleries and independent artists struggled amid the shutdown and Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood is home to both. To find out what it took to make it through the pandemic, we talked with Judith Rinehart owner of J. Rinehart Gallery.
Segment Producer Derek Haas. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.