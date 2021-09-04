The Pike Market Senior Center is a mainstay for downtown's 55+ population

SEATTLE — One of Seattle's great tourist attractions, Pike Place Market is home to more than just delicious food, beautiful flowers, and fish throwing. Hidden within the Market is the Pike Market Senior Center & Food Bank , which offers more than just a safe place for seniors to enjoy a warm meal.

Pre-pandemic, the Senior Center would offer activities like yoga classes and ballroom dancing, as well as sit-down meal services for downtown residents over the age of 55. However, amidst COVID-19, it continues to open its doors daily for free breakfast and lunch meals to-go -- totaling more than 50,000 meals served over the past year. The Senior Center's Jeannie Falls joins New Day NW to discuss the role they play in the community and what we can expect going forward as COVID-19 related restrictions begin to lift.