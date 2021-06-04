Seattle's MOHAI reopens with a celebration of people power

'Stand Up Seattle' explores the history of local democracy.

SEATTLE — After a year-long pause, the Museum of History and Industry is back in business, with appropriate Covid protocol and timed-ticket visits required.

And a new exhibition awaits.

'Stand Up Seattle: The Democracy Project' explores democracy's strengths and frailties at a time when our governing institutions are reeling from political attack and insurrection.

The display retraces the local evolution of democratic movements, up to and including Black Lives Matter, with oral histories, images, and artifacts from the MOHAI archives.

On another note, 'Evening' photojournalist Stan McMeekin's book of pandemic photos, 'Seattle Pandemic 2020,' is now part of MOHAI's long-term collection of pandemic-related artifacts.