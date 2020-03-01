SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane native Steve Gleason will receive the Congressional Gold Medal on Jan. 15 in a special ceremony on Capitol Hill.

Gleason earned the honor through his fight to raise ALS awareness and improve the lives of patients through his foundation, Team Gleason.

The Senate signed legislation in June 2018 to award Gleason the medal and the U.S. House of Representatives passed it in December. President Trump then signed the legislation to award Gleason the medal one year ago.

U.S. Senators Patty Murray (D-WA) and Maria Cantwell (D-WA) co-sponsored the legislation to award Gleason with the medal.

Gleason, who has ALS, played football for the New Orleans Saints from 2000-2008. Before his diagnosis and NFL career, he was a standout football player for Washington State University and Gonzaga Preparatory School.

He is the father of baby girl Gray, who has born in October 2018, and her older brother, River.

Gleason is the first former NFL player to receive the Congressional Gold Medal. Other recipients of the honor include Rosa Parks, Thomas Edison and the Dalai Lama.

"It's pretty much totally insane that I will be receiving the congressional gold medal,” Gleason told KREM in August. “Given that the list of past honorees includes the Dalai Lama, Robert Frost, Rosa Parks, Thomas Edison and other huge humanitarian giants in history, it's hard to fathom being on the same list.”

KREM 2’s Mark Hanrahan is traveling to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 15 to cover the latest chapter in Gleason’s inspirational story.

