Four treehouses... or 420? The adult-only 'Bed and bud' in Monroe!

MONROE, Wash — April 20 (4/20) is the most special day of the year in the cannabis culture. They're certainly commemorating the date out at 'Mountain Views Treehouse Joint' in Monroe. It's a pot-friendly collection of whimsical dwellings in the trees.
Here, among farm animals including alpacas 'Bong" and 'Dab,' visitors are encouraged to spark up and become one with nature.
The 21-and-over 'bed and bud' glamping experience was dreamed up by proprietor Tracy Rice, who built her first treehouse four years ago and continues to add to the collection.
While you're there, enjoy artwork by the muralist 'Henry,' and say hello to Poncho, the resident canine greeter.
KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.