Four treehouses... or 420? The adult-only 'Bed and bud' in Monroe!

A 'bed and bud' glamping experience in the Cascade foothills. #k5evening

MONROE, Wash — April 20 (4/20) is the most special day of the year in the cannabis culture. They're certainly commemorating the date out at 'Mountain Views Treehouse Joint' in Monroe. It's a pot-friendly collection of whimsical dwellings in the trees.

Here, among farm animals including alpacas 'Bong" and 'Dab,' visitors are encouraged to spark up and become one with nature.

The 21-and-over 'bed and bud' glamping experience was dreamed up by proprietor Tracy Rice, who built her first treehouse four years ago and continues to add to the collection.