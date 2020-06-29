Phantom Fireworks provides safety tips ahead of Fourth of July holiday

Fireworks can be used at home, but they must be done so safely and responsibly.

OHIO, USA — Red, white and boom! For years, fireworks displays have been synonymous with Fourth of July celebrations.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, more people are celebrating at home than ever before. Fireworks can be used at home, but they must be done so safely and responsibly.

"As fireworks sales surge, Phantom Fireworks, the country’s leading consumer fireworks retailer, emphasizes lawful fireworks use and customer safety this Fourth of July amid public fireworks display cancellations and social distancing measures, " said Phantom Fireworks in a statement.

On Monday, Phantom Fireworks, one of the nations leading fireworks retailers issued the following safety tips ahead of the July 4th holiday.

Take time to review and ensure fireworks use is compliant with local and state laws.

Fireworks, including sparklers, should be handled by sober adults, never children.

Set up and stabilize fireworks on hard, flat surfaces.

Have water readily available (a connected hose is best, a fire extinguisher or bucket of water).

Consider weather conditions and do not shoot fireworks during high winds.

Wear safety gear (glasses and gloves) and use a flashlight when lighting fireworks at night. • Keep pets inside during fireworks use (the noise can frighten animals).