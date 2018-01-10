The Sisters Brothers is set in Oregon and based on the best-selling novel by Portland-based author Patrick deWitt – though none of it was filmed in the Pacific Northwest.

A limited budget lead filmmakers to shoot everything in Europe.

"We found some amazing places in Spain, I'm sorry! I'm sorry, Seattle!” star and producer John C. Reilly said, laughing. “I've made movies in Seattle, I love it up there, it's gorgeous. That said, it's also changed quite a bit since 1851."

Set during the height of the gold rush, the movie tells the story Eli and Charlie Sisters, played by Reilly and Joaquin Phoenix.

They’re guns-for-hire sent on a mission to track two prospectors, played by Jake Gyllenhaal and Riz Ahmed.

As the trail winds from Oregon to California, action sequences are countered by long stretches on horseback. Conversations between the brothers are unique because they’re mundane – they tease each other, complain, and connect through a shared aptitude for violence.

Reilly and Phoenix spent hours taking walks together off-camera to develop a rhythm of brothers who've never spent any time apart.

"Joaquin and I had a bit of catchup to do in order to create some of that feeling but I feel like we got there in the end,” Reilly said. “I really do feel a deep love for Joaquin."

It amounts to a special kind of western - equal parts humor and humanity - well-worth seeing.

The Sisters Brothers is rated R and opens in Seattle on October 12.

