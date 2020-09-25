Drive-in magic on Orcas Island

Islander Matthew Laslo pulls the ultimate magic trick in the San Juans. #k5evening

ORCAS, Wash. — Matthew Laslo is not your average magician.

At his home on Orcas Island, in the middle of the COVID 19 pandemic - he pulled off his biggest and best trick yet.

He put on a drive -in magic show.

“I started doing magic when I was about seven years old my grandpa showed me a video on YouTube and I was obsessed,” said Laslo. "I learned everything I could and I would gather my family around and just took stuff from around the house and I would do a magic tricks with it and they seemed to like it. Maybe I was just cute and seven but somehow it stuck and I've been doing it ever since,” said Laslo.

This 20-year-old has been on The CW's Masters of Illusion twice, including an appearance this year featuring magic with a T-shirt cannon. Laslo is the youngest magician in this season’s lineup. He shot his appearance in early 2020 and had a 30-city tour planned for afterwards, but then everything changed.

“COVID hit here and we were all on lockdown and I was sitting around, just learning new magic messing around but kind of sad that I couldn't perform in a safe way, and that's when it kind of came together to do a drive-in magic show,” Laslo said.

In true 'Hey kids, let's put on a show!" style, the Orcas Island community came together.

Mount Baker Farm campground became the venue.

A local theater did concessions.

The San Juan County Fair provided a blow up screen.

Matthew brought his magic.

And the whole thing - made magic of its own.

“We could come together in a safe way and have some fun, do a magic show and a hopefully make people happy at this time when people really need it,” said Laslo

It wasn't the tour he had planned, but it was a perfect Island Moment.

"It was a really great thing made that much more important and that much more fun by how tight of a community it is here in Orcas."

Matthew Laslo's dream of that US tour isn't over, it's just postponed.

And he plans on doing another drive-in magic show on Orcas as soon as he can.

Because even a magician can appreciate the magic of home.