SEATTLE — KEXP hosts multiple performers this week, highlighting some of the best rock bands you won't want to miss.

Wed 4/17 at 9:30 AM - Danny Newcomb & The Sugarmakers at KEXP

Northwest rock band Danny Newcomb & The Sugarmakers stop by KEXP to play songs from their brand new album, Steal The World.

Thurs 4/17 at 7:30 PM - White Denim at Neumos

After releasing their ninth album in 11 years, White Denim is performing at Neumos on Thursday night. Check out Side Effects, which came out last month.

Fri 4/19 at 12 PM - Ex Hex at KEXP

Catch Ex Hex live at KEXP on Friday at 12 PM or enjoy their show Saturday night at 8 PM at The Crocodile. Their second album It's Real released in March, followed by a brand new music video for their song Rainbow Shiner.

Before I sign off, I want to wish a happy 57th birthday to punk rocker Ian Mackay of Minor Threat and Fugazi, and a happy 64th birthday to DJ Kool Herc, one of the godfathers of hip hop and the inventor of the breakbeat.

