New sci-fi thriller Bliss hits Prime Video on Friday - What's on this Week

Malcolm & Marie / February 5 / Netflix
Shot gorilla-style in just two weeks under strict covid-19 rules, the film Malcolm and Marie stars John David Washington and Zendaya as a couple who spend a night discussing their past relationships. You can watch the sparks fly starting Friday on Netflix.
The Snoopy Show / February 5 / Apple TV+
What's old is new again. The Snoopy Show brings back Snoopy, Woodstock, and other beloved Peanuts charters for a new series based on the iconic comic strip. You can see the original "Snoop Dog" tomorrow on Apple TV+.
Bliss / February 5 / Prime Video
In the new sci-fi thriller Bliss, Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek star in a film about a man who discovers that the life he's been living maybe just a computer simulation. You can find out which life is real when Bliss drops on Prime Video on February 5th.
KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.