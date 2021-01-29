x
Justin Timberlake stars in new Apple TV + movie Palmer - What's On This Week

JT can do more then just sing and dance #k5evening

Palmer / January 29 / Apple TV +

In the new movie Palmer, Justin Timberlake plays a former high-school football phenom who returns to his hometown after spending 12 years in prison. While back he forms a bond with a precocious seven-year-old who helps put his life back on track. Palmer comes to Apple TV + tomorrow.

Resident Alien / Now / SYFY

The dramedy series Resident Alien follows an extraterrestrial who crash-lands on earth and assumes the role of a small-town human doctor. When he's mistaken for the physician, he's roped into solving a local murder. You can see it now on the SyFy channel.

The Little Things / January 29 / HBO Max

Want to see 3 Oscar winners in 1 movie? The Little Things stars Denzel Washington and Rami Malek as California sheriffs who attempt to hunt down a serial killer. But when they zero in on a suspect played by Jared Leto, their quest threatens to uncover disturbing secrets. The Little Things hits HBO Max on Friday.

