Sub Pop retail store opens in South Lake Union

The Seattle record label celebrates its 33rd anniversary in 2021

SEATTLE — You can now shop Seattle’s most famous record label in South Lake Union.

A new Sub Pop retail store opened across from the Amazon Spheres, and sells everything from vinyl to branded coffee.

This second retail space is big news for fans who like to shop in-person but didn’t have travel plans. The first store is located inside Sea-Tac Airport near the C Gates, through the security check points.



"This year it'll be 33 years, so we're an iconic brand,” said Rachel Rhymes, Director of Sub Pop Retail. "When people think about Sup Pop they usually associate it with the '90's grunge sound, but it's really expanded genre-wise."



The store carries every Sub Pop LP record that's in print, from classic Nirvana to contemporary artists like Daveed Diggs' band Clipping.

Shelves are also stocked with branded hats, beanies, socks, keychains, and other sundries.



“We've got some of our custom apparel that we've been working on,” Rhymes said. "We sell t-shirts, we sell hoodies, we’ve made a couple of jackets this year, and some flannels."



There are also books about music history, baby onesies, and skateboard decks.

About the only thing not for sale is Sub Pop's newest fan – a puppy named Frankie.

“He's our shop dog, he's kind of our mascot,” Rhymes said. “This neighborhood has so many dogs walking around, it's really nice to have him here and it kind of makes it a little more fun for everybody who walks in."

There's also a sticker wall outside the store where visitors are encouraged to add to the collection and snap a selfie.