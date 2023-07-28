STAYC, South Korean pop group, to make Seattle stop on 2024 world tour

The Emerald City will be one of seven U.S. cities to host STAYC's first world tour.

SEATTLE — Western Washington fans of South Korean pop group STAYC should mark their calendars for October 2024.

The girl group announced its first world tour on Thursday, 'TEENFRESH,' which will include a stop in Seattle on Oct. 24, 2024.

The tour will begin in Seoul with back-to-back shows on Sept. 23-24. The U.S. portion of the tour will begin with a show in New York City on Oct. 11. That will be followed by shows in Chicago, San Antonio and Dallas before STAYC makes its way to the Pacific Northwest.

Two more West Coast shows will follow in San Francisco and Los Angeles, respectively, before the group heads back to Asia for shows in Taipei, Hong Kong and Singapore.

No venues were announced by the group, but given the popularity of STAYC globally, a larger venue like Lumen Field or WaMu Theater would make sense to host.

Seattle is finally coming down off the glow of Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" making a stop last weekend for two shows. Her fans' excitement generated about twice as much seismic activity as Lumen Field did when Marshawn Lynch had his infamous "Beast Quake" run for the Seattle Seahawks in the 2011 NFL playoffs.

STAYC is said to be announcing more dates in the coming weeks, so don't fret if you do not live in Seattle or one of the other first announced locations.