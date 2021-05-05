Seattle chanteuse sings her way around the globe

Julie Cascioppo is a hot online ticket. And she's big in... Norway? #k5evening

SEATTLE — "Hello there! Hello, my beautiful audience," says the voice blasting forth from Facebook Live.

"Quirky. Humorous. And soulful."

Those are the words Julie Cascioppo uses to describe herself. Her fans would have to agree.

Cascioppo is one of Seattle's most colorful residents, and one of its most melodic. She's a lifelong musical entertainer and beloved star of the swanky downtown nightlife scene, a fixture at swinging' joints like 'The Pink Door' at Pike Place Market.

Cascioppo said, "I've always loved drama and music and performing and poetry."

She's also circled the planet for decades.

"I've been around the world so many times I'm dizzy," she said.

The chanteuse has performed on cruise ships and in clubs.

"In Mauritius, or India, or Italy."

Her most recent journey landed Cascioppo on a Norwegian reality show.

"To be in a reality show is unreal," she said. "It is nothing like reality."

But the pandemic has kept Julie at home, sweet home.

"And you know what? I love it. It's like I finally found my niche in life," Cascioppo said.

She hasn't been able to sing in person so, for the past year, she's presented weekly online shows.

"Because I have plenty to share with people."

They're a creative outlet for her many characters, as the performer cycles through songs and costumes in rapid succession.

"I have a vivid imagination," she said. "I get fan mail and I sometimes read it, and people from all over the world are watching."

There are songs and storytelling.

"Oh, the WonderBra came in so handy in Paris," she explains in one of her many stories about foreign adventures.

Cascioppo's 'Pandemic Pick-Me-Up' is the perfect escape for anxious times.

"It's really fun," she said.

Julie Cascioppo is in the business of dreaming. For herself, and anyone else who wants to come along for the ride.