x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Music

British rock guitarist Richard Thompson talks about surviving the music industry

The iconic rock musician talks to Evening's Saint Bryan about his new memoir "BEESWING: Losing My Way and Finding My Voice." #newdaynw
Credit: David Kaptein
British rock guitarist Richard Thompson with his memoir BEESWING

SEATTLE — The years between the mid-'60s and the mid-'70s produced an extraordinary number of great records and stories. British folk-rock guitarist Richard Thompson has written about this period in a new memoir "BEESWING: Losing My Way and Finding My Voice."

Resident rock fan and host of KING 5's "Evening" Saint Bryan interviewed Thompson. Saint's also sharing 3 of Richard's many albums you should start with as you get to know Richard Thompson's music.

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.  