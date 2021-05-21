British rock guitarist Richard Thompson talks about surviving the music industry

The iconic rock musician talks to Evening's Saint Bryan about his new memoir "BEESWING: Losing My Way and Finding My Voice." #newdaynw

SEATTLE — The years between the mid-'60s and the mid-'70s produced an extraordinary number of great records and stories. British folk-rock guitarist Richard Thompson has written about this period in a new memoir "BEESWING: Losing My Way and Finding My Voice."

Resident rock fan and host of KING 5's "Evening" Saint Bryan interviewed Thompson. Saint's also sharing 3 of Richard's many albums you should start with as you get to know Richard Thompson's music.