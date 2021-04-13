Check out these music podcasts based in the Northwest!

Learn all about the music industry from life on the road to audio engineering. #k5evening

SEATTLE — RUINOUS Media is a podcast and media production company that helps brands and individuals create, plan, produce, distribute, and market their podcasts and audio works.

“We got into this to celebrate musicians and music, and try to add something to the creativity of it,” said co-founder Chris Duryee.

They're a hardworking team of audiophiles and writers, musicians, and marketing nerds.

“We don’t even get paid, we do it because it makes us happy.”

The podcast is not necessarily new but the popularity is growing tremendously amidst the pandemic. Over 55% of the US population have listened to a podcast. In 2020, a survey showed over 155 million people listen to a podcast every week.

There's a podcast for everything, and listeners love the convenience.

“People obviously have more time nowadays to listen to podcasts and you can have control of what you are listening, too,” said Joe Plummer of The Tour Stories podcast.

In the RUINOUS podcasts, listeners get unique music content through deep dives on a variety of topics within the industry. Check some of them out below:

The DR & the DJ is a podcast about the power of music, health, and community hosted by DR Amy Lindsey and DJ John Richards. Amy and John share their own experiences in the pursuit of health and the health of their communities. They chat with musicians, authors, doctors, and more and have fun along the way.

Hosted by Joe Plummer of Cold War Kids, The Shins, Modest Mouse. Stories and candid conversations with well-known musicians about life on the road, songwriting and more.

The Blues City Grammy-nominated bluesman Jontavious Willis interviews Blues legends and up-and-comers about their influences, their creative process, and Black America.

The Fretboard Journal Magazine's weekly podcast, celebrating luthiers, music innovators and subjects from the Fretboard magazine.The longest-running guitar podcast in the industry.

Car Talk for amplifiers: An offbeat, weekly show where listeners from around the world ask amp tech Skip Simmons for advice on guitar amplifiers, life and kitchen hacks.

Seattle's Crackle & Pop! studio and the Fretboard Journal have teamed up for an all-new podcast where we answer your pressing questions about recording, audio engineering, producing, and mastering. Hosted by Johnny Sangster, each episode will feature special guests from the industry lending their expertise on all things recording.

A podcast with independent and heavy bands like The Sword, Blood Brothers and more telling stories of band life and the struggles of being a touring musician.

Conversation with artists and designers on iconic rock and roll art, record covers and more.