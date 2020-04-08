This space in Wallingford has helped musicians create over 40 years

Recording studios in Seattle and beyond are on the lookout for music projects to stay afloat.

SEATTLE — Music is a big part of Seattle’s culture, and the birthplace of major bands like Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains, Soundgarden, and many more. Also, this Northwest city is home to many iconic music venues like the Showbox and the Paramount.

As live music performances are on hold right now to avoid large crowds in the state of Washington because of COVID-19, many musicians are struggling to make ends meet which has put a stop to all their recording needs.

Studio owners and clients canceled weeks of sessions, which soon became months. As the lockdown continued, studios continued to lose in-person work and income in equal measure. Now, many legendary recording studios are on the risk of closing their doors for good.

Earwig Studios is a successful recording music studio in the heart of the Wallingford neighborhood and are doing what they can to stay afloat through this time.

“Nobody is recording right now, my livelihood depends on musicians coming here and that has evaporated overnight,” said Don Farwell.

Owner and Audio Engineer Don Farwell got his start in the early 90s and has since recorded over 200 bands. From punk metal to indie folk, Don is very proud to be part of the recording and making records of many local bands.

“This been a recording studio since the ’70s, when you walk in this space you know is a fantastically created space.”

Earwig has the gear, space, and staff to create music at a rate that working musicians can afford.

“Music is spiritual for me, it’s just my favorite creative form.”

Farwell has since recorded over 200 bands at Earwig–everything from punk metal to indie folk–almost all of which are local bands.

“Music will never stop, we just need to readjust that’s all.”

Earwig Studios is open and ready to record new music cautiously and the safety of their clients.

A successful recording session requires creative, experienced engineers, quality equipment in a space that sounds great, and an environment where you easily feel at home.