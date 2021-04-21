x
Live music twice a week in Port Townsend

Buskers on the Block brings tunes and smiles to the streets of PT. #k5evening
Credit: KING 5 Evening
Christian Powers plays at Buskers on the Block in Port Townsend

On the historic streets of Port Townsend, live music is filling the air. Buskers on the Block is bringing local musicians out to play free, small-scale shows at various locations on Thursdays and Saturdays at 2:00 pm.  We were there when Christian Powers was playing original psych-rock. You may catch 'Flugelhorn Phil', or The Unexpected Brass Band, or any number of Olympic Peninsula area musicians and singers. 

For a full schedule of future Buskers on the Block go to iloveportownsend.com.

