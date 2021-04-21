Live music twice a week in Port Townsend

On the historic streets of Port Townsend, live music is filling the air. Buskers on the Block is bringing local musicians out to play free, small-scale shows at various locations on Thursdays and Saturdays at 2:00 pm. We were there when Christian Powers was playing original psych-rock. You may catch 'Flugelhorn Phil', or The Unexpected Brass Band, or any number of Olympic Peninsula area musicians and singers.