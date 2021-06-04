Seattle singer Halley Greg turns heads and chairs on 'The Voice'

"To be honest, I didn't watch it a whole lot. My main exposure to The Voice was knowing that my uncle was super into it."



Though she grew up doing musical theater in Kennewick, Halley says when it comes to singing solo, she always suffered from extreme stage fright.



"It was incredibly paralyzing. I remember, like, when I first wrote my very first song, I just was trying to play it in a living room with four of my really close friends. And I was like, shaking like this, like, you know, my friends could like, see my hands shaking as I was trying to play the keyboard."



A stint as a backup singer in Seattle not only helped her gain confidence, she also found her own voice.



"And that's when I started getting gigs on my own and one thing led to another and then the by fall of 2019 I was forming my own band and making plans to go to the studio and do recordings and release my own music."



But her budding music career needed a kick.



"I ran the Kickstarter, basically, through January of 2020. Was fully funded, and then some."



It was after posting an audition recording for NPR's Tiny Desk concert that she got a message from another show instead.



"I got contacted by a recruiter for The Voice, just like a message on Instagram saying that she had stumbled across my Tiny Desk video of the song that I wrote, Why Do You Love Me, and that she wanted me to send in an audition video."