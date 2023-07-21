Who's playing at the Gorge in 2023? A full list of artists, bands

With the summer concert season approaching, here are the musicians and bands you can see at the Gorge Ampitheatre in 2023.

QUINCY, Wash. — With the summer concert season approaching, the Gorge Ampitheatre is set to be transformed into a festival setting for various artists and bands.

The Gorge is an outdoor concert venue that can seat over 20,000 people. The venue is located in the rural town of George above the Columbia River in Washington, just 10 miles northeast of Quincy.

The venue's first summer show is scheduled for late May, with dates lined up through September. Here's the full schedule of artists and bands performing at the Gorge. The links to purchase tickets for the shows are below.

The Gorge Ampitheatre 2023 Schedule

Camping pass

For the festivals throughout the summer, the Gorge does offer camping passes that secure your entry for the entire event and give you a place to stay overnight. The venue has several ticket options, including day tickets, weekend tickets and the ultimate camping pass.

Here are the rules for visitors choosing to camp overnight at the Gorge:

Quiet time is strictly enforced from 2-8 a.m.

Check-out time is 10 a.m. on your departure date.

Underage use or possession of alcohol will not be tolerated.

No illegal drugs or drug paraphernalia.

No firearms or weapons of any kind.

No fireworks, camp or open fires.

No large parties, kegs or binge drinking devices.

Unauthorized vending of food or merchandise, including alcohol, is prohibited under WA state law.

You must possess a concert ticket to be in the campground.

Obey all posted “No Trespassing” signs.