CLEVELAND -- The 1940s Christmas classic "Baby, It's Cold Outside" no longer stands the test of time.

Not when its lyrics suggest a man who won't take no for an answer. Not when women who have felt silenced for decades have finally found a voice in the "Me Too" movement.

That's why Cleveland radio station WDOK, also known as Star 102, has decided to cease playing the song, according to the station's website.

Weekday host Glenn Anderson noted the song was written in a different era, but "now while reading it, it seems very manipulative and wrong."

Anderson went on to say, "In a world where #MeToo has finally given women the voice they deserve, the song has no place."

The song's lyrics include lines such as "I simply must go. The answer is no," and "Say, what's in this drink?"

WDOK also posted a poll to its website, asking listeners if they think the song should be aired, though results are not publicly viewable.

