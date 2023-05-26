Who's playing at Chateau Ste. Michelle in 2023? A full list of artists, bands

It's officially summer concert season! Here are the musicians and bands you can see at Chateau Ste. Michelle in 2023.

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Summer concert season is nearly in full effect with Chateau Ste. Michelle opening its concert series Thursday with James Taylor and His All-Star Band.

The Woodinville-based winery has hosted live performances since 1984. The Beach Boys, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Earth, Wind & Fire and Sarah McLachlan are among the legendary artists in jazz, rock, blues and contemporary music to perform at the outdoor venue since the summer concert series' inception.

Here's the full schedule of artists and bands performing at the popular winery, which is located near Woodinville's Tourist District. The links to purchase tickets for the shows are below.

The gates open two hours before the show's start time.

Ste Chateau Michelle 2023 Schedule

Buying tickets

Chateau Ste. Michelle said Ticketmaster.com is the exclusive ticket provider for all summer concerts. Tickets are only available to purchase online or at the winery - the day of the show only, depending on availability. If fans purchase tickets on the day of the show at the winery, the service fee is $5.

The winery said a ticket is required for children three years of age and older with no exceptions. Children younger than three are free with a ticketed adult in the general admission area. Spots in the reserved seating section require a ticket for all guests.

Tickets will not be sold at the winery beforehand, however.

The winery warned that tickets purchased from sources other than Ticketmaster may not be valid.

Ticketmaster will offer fan-to-fan ticket resale options for customers to resell previously purchased tickets directly and safely to other consumers via the Ticketmaster website giving ticket holders the opportunity to recuperate ticket costs if they are unable to attend. Fan-to-fan resale tickets are verified purchases and guaranteed by Ticketmaster.

Chateau Ste. Michelle is offering new ticketing options this summer with Ticketmaster's platinum seats. This ticket option offers market-based pricing, which will adjust prices according to supply and demand.

Tickets are non-refundable except in the event of a concert cancellation. In that instance, tickets are refundable at the original point of purchase.

Here are the list of items you are allowed to bring, according to Chateau Ste. Michelle:

Acceptable items:

Camping chairs if sitting in General Admission

Picnic food carried in tote bags, small backpacks or hard or soft-sided coolers no larger than 14”x14”x14”. All guests are allowed one item (bag or cooler) per person, plus one chair if sitting in General Admission/Lawn. Reserve ticket holders are not permitted to bring in chairs as seating is provided. Purses will be counted as an item unless they can fit inside a bag. Blankets will need to be removed from bags going through security checkpoints.

Blankets do not count as an item. Guests can bring one blanket, one chair, as well as a bag or cooler. Blankets must be carried outside of bags through security checkpoints.

Unopened wine bottles (purchased at the winery), empty wine glasses, and unopened non-alcoholic beverages empty water bottles. There are two water refill stations inside the Amphitheatre

Umbrellas only prior to the performance(s) and during intermission, or during heavy rain only and must be put down during weather breaks

Service animals

Strollers used for transporting children only

And here is what is not allowed at the summer concert series:

Items not allowed:

Outside alcoholic beverages, including wines not purchased at the winery

Bags, backpacks and hard or soft-sided coolers larger than 14"x14"x14". Each attendee is permitted one item (bag or cooler), plus their chair if sitting in General Admission

Reserve ticket holders are not permitted to bring in a chair, as seating is provided

Wagons and carts

Tables of any size

Tents and canopies

Opened water, wine bottles or nonalcoholic beverage containers. Wine cannot be in a wine glass going through the Amphitheatre gates. Wine bottles purchased onsite will need to be sealed going through the security checkpoint at the gates.

Industrial camping backpacks, duffel bags, and luggage

Cannabis consumption, and illegal drugs/substances or drug paraphernalia

Weapons including but not limited to firearms, explosives, stun guns, handcuffs, brass knuckles, clubs, batons, pepper spray, tear gas

Open flames, barbecues, fireworks, and candles

Any type of knife – including cheese and butter knives. Please cut your charcuterie at home

Flash cameras, professional cameras, digital cameras with zoom lenses, and tape/video recording devices

Frisbees, balls/beach balls

Drones and laser pointers

Selfie sticks

Wine stakeholders

Animals and pets

The winery encourages carpooling and ride-share services, but limited parking on-site is available for $30 cash or credit card.

Chateau Ste. Michelle said it plans to release more information on offsite parking spots at a later time.

According to Chateau Ste. Michelle, Lawn/General Admission (GA) seating is festival-style and “first come, first served” on the Amphitheatre lawn. Blankets and/or low beach chairs are permitted anywhere in GA seating.

However, high-backed chairs (seat higher than 12 inches from the ground or the top of the back is taller than 32 inches from the ground – excluding wheelchairs) will be required to move to the designated “High Back Chair” areas. Inflatable chairs are not allowed. Here are some chair examples.

You can buy low-back chairs in the Visitor Center and on the Amphitheatre grounds. The winery said chairs will be available for purchase at the wine tent on the concert field.

Reserved seating is located directly in front of the stage with chairs provided.

The winery said alcoholic beverages consumed on the winery grounds must be purchased at the winery as required by the Washington State Liquor Control Board (WAC 314-24/RCW 64-04-011). No other beer, spirits or wine brands are permitted anywhere on the winery grounds and will be confiscated. All coolers and bags will be checked upon entry to the Amphitheatre.



Wine is available for purchase until approximately just after intermission or approximately an hour and a half before the end of the show. Electronic payment will only be accepted for wine purchases, according to the winery.

Chateau Ste. Michelle wines and a variety of fresh food items from selected northwest vendors are available for purchase in the Amphitheatre and Visitor Center at each show.

Food vendors:

Market

Bar Dojo

Nutty Squirrel Gelato

Burger Shack

Beardslee Public House

Villaggios Pizza and Hot Dogs