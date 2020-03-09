Behind the scenes at Seattle’s most beloved music and arts festival, Bumbershoot

Entertaining music and art lovers for almost 5 decades, the weekend-long event has been canceled this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

SEATTLE — Bumbershoot is an annual music and arts festival held in Seattle Center, Washington. The name of the festival was taken from bumbershoot, a colloquial term for umbrella, probably coined in the 19th century as a portmanteau of the words umbrella and parachute.

At this festival, guests will enjoy a record number of art galleries, multiple indoor and outdoor performing stages, and food, art, and craft vendors.

The festival began in August of 1971, amidst the local economic depression triggered by the near-collapse of Boeing, the festival attempted to revive local spirits and was the largest event held in Seattle.

“The hold event is near and dear to my heart, it’s a bedrock event and part of the cities identity,” said Dave Dederer band member of The Presidents Of The USA.

“I have a lot of fun memories of Bumbershoot, probably the closest to a psychedelic experience just for music,” said band member of Mudhoney.

For almost 50 years Seattle Center celebrated Bumbershoot every Labor Day weekend. Because of the ongoing pandemic, Bumbershoot 2020 has been canceled. While the festival may never revert back to our idealized memory of the best Bumbershoot ever, it doesn’t mean it can’t evolve into something new.

“You can’t throw a stone in Seattle without hitting someone that works for Bumbershoot or did something with Bumbershoot,” said Marty Griswold Executive Director of One Reel, the company that has put on the party year after year.

As long as Bumbershoot remains dedicated to the audience’s journey, it will retain what we love most about it. A place you can count on discovering something altogether new, even when you realize it’s not.

“We have to do celebrations that bring people together, it's a sense of unexpectedness and joy.”