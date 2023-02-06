Maple Valley's Brandi Carlile wins 3 Rock Grammys

The Pacific Northwest local has now won nine Grammy awards in her career.

Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile of Maple Valley was among the big winners in the 2023 Grammy awards Sunday night, winning three awards for her latest rock album.

Carlile, who grew up Ravensdale, Washington, won Grammys for Best Rock Song ("Broken Horses"), Best Americana Album ("In These Silent Days") and Best Rock Performance ("Broken Horses"). The Pacific Northwest local has now won nine Grammy awards in her career, with her wins coming in 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023.

Carlile was among the most nominated artists in 2023, with seven total nominations. The singer-songwriter did not win awards for Record of the Year ("You and Me on the Rock"), Album of the Year ("In These Silent Days"), Best American Roots Song ("You and Me On The Rock"), Best Americana Performance ("You and Me On the Rock").

Carlile's "In These Silent Days" album was competing against ABBA ("Voyage"), Adel ("30"), Bad Bunny ("Un Verano Sin Ti"), Beyoncé ("RENAISSANCE"), Mary J. Blige ("Good Morning Gorgeous"), Coldplay ("Music Of The Spheres"), Kendrick Lamar ("Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers") Lizzo ("Special") and Harry Styles ("Harry's House") for the 65th annual awards' biggest prize. Styles' album ended up winning the award.

In 2019, Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) honored Carlile with the Founders Award, their signature honor.