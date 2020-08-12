John Lennon's 1980 music playlist might surprise you

New book John Lennon: 1980 Playlist takes a look at the music he was listening to during "the year of his recreative birth" and how it impacted his life.

SEATTLE — The music that John Lennon was listening to in 1980 might surprise you. Reggae, new wave, blues, country, R & B, early rock and roll, ambient and gospel; John listened to it all and loved it all.

Tim English's new book John Lennon: 1980 Playlist takes a look at John's musical interests during "the year of his creative rebirth".

About the Book

John Lennon: 1980 Playlist examines the music of an incredibly diverse list of artists that provided the soundtrack to John's final year including David Bowie, Dolly Parton, Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Elvis Presley, Jermaine Jackson, the Knack, Kate Bush, Devo, B.B. King, Yoko Ono, Elvis Costello, the Vapors, Donna Summer, Tina Turner, Bobby Darin, Christopher Cross, Olivia Newton-John and the Cars, to name but a few. In John Lennon: 1980 Playlist readers will learn not only what John had to say about these artists, but how their music resonated in John's life, sometimes even influencing crucial decisions he made that year. All of this is placed in the context of the time, the turbulent year of 1980.

About the Author