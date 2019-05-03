COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A 20-year-old Coeur d'Alene native wowed judges during blind auditions of NBC singing show "The Voice" on Monday night.

Watch the full video below.

Jacob Maxwell said he began singing and playing the guitar when he was 12 years old.

"Before I knew it, it seemed like the only thing I could ever be good at," he said in his audition tape.

Maxwell sang a cover of Taylor Swift song "Delicate" during his audition. A YouTube video of the performance has already been viewed more than 660,000 times.

Judges Kelly Clarkson and John Legend almost immediately turned their chairs when they heard Maxwell's voice, expressing their interest in mentoring Maxwell.

"You moved me and that's what it takes to get my chair to turn," Kelly Clarkson told Maxwell during his audition.

Adam Levine, a judge on the show and lead singer of the band "Maroon 5," said he regretted not turning his chair for Maxwell.

"I'm stupid. I'm sorry," he added.

Maxwell eventually picked John Legend to be his coach after the singer told him he loved his "sweet, distinct tone."

"At the end, you showed me I took a good risk by turning around so early," Legend said.

Legend also described Maxwell as a "young Leonardo DiCaprio."

If Maxwell looks familiar, it’s possible you have seen him performing at gigs in downtown Coeur d’Alene and Hayden, Idaho.

KREM has reached out to Maxwell to chat with him about his experience on the show.

Watch the video of Maxwell's audition: