Museum of Pop Culture reopens to the public

SEATTLE — One of the most eclectic places in Seattle is reopening to the public on Friday. The Museum of Pop Culture welcomes guests in for the first time since mid-March. Once inside you can safely check out all the great exhibits like Body of Works: Tatto Culture and Minecraft: The Exhibition.
COVID-19 safety measures are in place and the museum will be operating at 25% capacity. You can buy your timed tickets online here.
MoPOP 325 5th Avenue N Seattle, WA 98109 206-770-2700 info@mopop.org
