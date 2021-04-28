'Woman In Motion' documentary spotlights how actress Nichelle Nichols changed the face of NASA

SEATTLE — It could be argued that "Star Trek" has one of the most dedicated cult followings out there. But did you know the impact of the film and TV franchise actually reaches NASA itself?

After the success of "Star Trek: The Original Series" which began airing in 1966, actress Nichelle Nichols ("Uhura") worked with the space agency's recruiting program to hire people of color and some of the first female astronauts in the late 70s and 80s. "Woman in Motion", a new documentary film from director Todd Thompson, sheds light on her campaign to bring diversity to NASA despite challenges. He joins New Day NW to discuss the film and what he hopes people will take away.