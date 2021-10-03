The 2021 Seattle Asian American Film Festival is providing exploration for all ages

Featuring 120 feature films and short films, SAAFF is happening now until March 14.

SEATTLE — The 2021 Seattle Asian American Film Festival features more than 120 films by and about Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders across North America.

This year and for the first time ever, there's a SAAFF for kids with plenty of animated shorts. One highlight in the lineup is a movie that's won more than 15 awards -- it's called No Crying at the Dinner Table, directed by Carol Nguyen.

Vanessa Au is the founder and executive director of the festival.

"Asians and Pacific Islanders, there's a lot of different experiences, different paths to immigration. There's just a lot of variety that you don't see, she explained, "But when you come to a film festival, you get a chance to sample that: people from all walks of life, different places."