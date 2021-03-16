Seattle-based screenwriter earns big break with Indie Drama 'The Never List'

After a 10 year break from writing, Ariadne Shaffer emerges with a heartfelt story centered around friendship and adventure.

SEATTLE — It took Ariadne Shaffer 12 years, but her film, The Never List is finally out for the world to see.

The Indie Drama debuted in 200 theaters in December and on March 16th will start streaming on most platforms.

The story follows 16-year-old Eva, whose friend dies in a tragic accident. Reeling from this loss, the straight-A, obedient teen sets out to fulfill their secret list of outrageous acts they said they'd never do.

Acts like get into a fight, skip class, or even steal a car.

"It's about remembering who you are, even when you are going through trauma and come back to the truth of you," explained Ariadne.

Ariadne grew up in the Seattle area and stayed busy writing and acting at McClure Middle School and then at Franklin High School.

But after college, she quit writing.

And it wasn't until 10 years later when her daughter was born that she decided to start writing again.

"When my daughter was born, I was like I need to do something with my life. With my kid being born I wanted to do something that makes you proud of me. So that's when I got back to writing," shared Ariadne.

It took more than 10 years and plenty of re-writes before Ariadne finally got her big break. But it was one she helped make happen.

She uploaded her script to the website Inktip, and Director Michelle Mower found it and reached out.

"On the very first phone call we clicked, not only in how we saw the script but how we wanted to produce it," said Ariadne.