Sarah Paulson of 'Ratched' reveals her Judy Davis "problem"

From the costumes to the sets, the show is a technicolor juxtaposition between beauty and horror.



"I really loved Dr. Hanover's (head of the mental hospital) office the best,” said actor Cynthia Nixon. “Not only did it have his magnificent desk and his enormous table that you could have board meetings at, but a complete and elegant bar in one corner. I mean, that's the office that I want."



Nixon stars alongside Sarah Paulson as Nurse Ratched and Academy Award nominee Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket.



"I have a Judy Davis problem really,” Paulson said. “I should really seek some professional help about it. I just think she's the best actress there is, so for me it was nerve-racking because I thought, she's going to have to deal with this person who's like, 'Hi Judy! Good morning, Judy! What are you doing, Judy! Should we talk about the scene, Judy? What'd you do this weekend?' I mean, it's just a lot for a person to take."