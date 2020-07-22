New horror movie 'The Rental' was filmed on the PNW coast

It opens July 28 on VOD and in some drive-ins. #k5evening

SEATTLE — New horror film The Rental will look familiar to Northwesterners because it was shot on location in the coastal town of Bandon, Oregon.

The film follows two couples on a weekend trip to a rental house, where things take some terribly wrong turns.

It was co-written and directed by Dave Franco and stars his wife Alison Brie, Dan Stevens, Sheila Vand and Jeremy Allen White.

Entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb interviewed Franco via Zoom from their homes.

HOLCOMB: "The last time that I saw you, we were at LEGOLAND (for The LEGO Ninjago Movie press tour,) sitting in a room with Jackie Chan, opening a bag with a minifigure inside - and it went everywhere…"



FRANCO: "That sounds about right.”



HOLCOMB: "And this still seems a little weirder than that."



FRANCO: "And so it's saying something, that this is stranger." (laughs)

HOLCOMB: "I loved this movie, I'm not just saying that. It was so original, it was so smart, there was such great character development, and then being from the Pacific Northwest, I kind of loved that you were on the Oregon Coast.”

FRANCO: "First off, it's so stunning there. The house is a very important character in the film. There's also something a little eerie about the area, in terms of the jagged coastline, the fog, and the fact that the house really was in the middle of nowhere."

HOLCOMB: "While you were filming there on the Oregon Coast, there are some very specific things you can get there that I like to enjoy when I go, so I wanted to see if you indulged in any of these things: cheese curds?”

FRANCO: “No.”

HOLCOMB: “Salt water taffy?”

FRANCO: “Yes, we did.”



HOLCOMB: "Draught beer from a good microbrewery?”

FRANCO: “Oh yeah, there were some good ones."

HOLCOMB: "Did you buy a stuffed animal or an article of clothing with a sea lion on it?"



FRANCO (thinking): "Oh wow… yes, we did!”

HOLCOMB: “Really, oh my gosh, what did you get?”

FRANCO: “Alison, one of her favorite sweatshirts! It has - I don't even know what it is, but it is what you're describing."

HOLCOMB: "Directing your wife is like..."

FRANCO: "Oh, you want me to finish the sentence? It was like a dream come true. Being in a position where I was just able to be on the other side of the camera and really watch everything she's doing, she's one of the best. On top of that, you know, it was just nice having her there with me, the comfort of someone who knows me so well."

HOLCOMB: "What is your favorite horror movie, if you had to pick one?"

FRANCO: "I have to pick one? That's brutal. I mean, honestly the one I could watch over and over for the rest of my life is The Shining. But there's a bunch of others that are smaller I'm going to list, that people should watch: Blue Ruin, Martha Marcy May Marlene, and Good Night Mommy.”

HOLCOMB: “And The Rental?”

FRANCO: “And The Rental. July 24th."