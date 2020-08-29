Washington millennial wins $25,000 to turn his movie idea into reality

Crisantos Chavez gets to pitch his movie "Privilege" to Hollywood executives and $25K towards developing the idea. #k5evening

Courtney Lemarco serves as Executive Producer of the popular TV show Hoarders, which can now be seen as two-hour episodes on Netflix.

Breaking into the Entertainment industry wasn't easy, but Lemarco is making the dream a bit more accessible, especially for under-represented minorities, through his contest called, "The Big Pitch".

Crisantos Chavez's idea "Privilege" won the judges over. It follows the story of a caucasian boy who transfers to an underperforming school. He says his inspiration for the idea came from a Facebook posts from someone ambivalent about the suffering of others.

"The thought of privilege is very selfish. It's presented like as long as I'm okay, I don't care what is happening to anyone else, as long as I'm good," explained Crisantos.

Lemarco said he saw a lot of potential in Crisantos' idea.

"I got the feeling the subject matter means a lot to him and it resonated. It was more professional; and when I say professional, we're not talking cameras, I could tell there's a lot going on in his brain and how he well thought out it was," said Lemarco.

"If I had the opportunity when I was young, I would have done a lot, sooner. Me being African American, when I go into meetings, I'm the only African American and if there are others, they are in secretarial roles," Lemarco explained.

Lemarco moved to Seattle from Los Angeles when he was just 5 years old; and even though his sites are set on more Hollywood deals, he says Seattle is home.



Recently, he started a Political Action Committee, with the hope of expanding production opportunities and jobs in the media and entertainment industry in Washington. It's called the Washington State Entertainment Industry PAC.

Lemarco adds, "There's so much talent here, but a lot of production companies will stop in Oregon or go over us and into Vancouver or east to Atlanta. And we're saying, you don't need to do that. We have every type of climate beautiful lakes, rivers, deserts."