Mary J. Blige and Cliff "Method Man" Smith reunite in "Power" spin-off

After six successful seasons on Starz, the Power series will debut a new chapter, with the spin-off Power Book II: Ghost. #k5evening

SEATTLE — In Power Book II: Ghost, Singer Mary J. Blige plays a crime boss, Monet. And it's a role that feels familiar.

"Well, I am the boss. No relationship has worked. So guess who's the boss and guess who's been the boss, so that's easy. That's part of being Mary J. Blige....The fact that she is a strong single parent, a woman trying to survive, I've known this woman all my life. I'm from the projects, so that's all I've seen is Monets and Ghosts. That's why I'm such a huge fan of the show," explained Blige.

The Power spin-off picks up after the death of Tariq's father. And his mother, Tasha facing charges for the murder Tariq actually committed.

Cliff Smith, Jr. plays the role of attorney Davis Macclean, the lawyer Tariq hires to represent his mom.

But music lovers know Smith by his stage name, Method Man. He is a member of the famed Wu Tang Clan and is fondly recognized for his 1995 duet with Mary J. Blige entitled "All I Need."

Neither are saying yet if or how their characters will interact this season.

But Cliff says he's relishing the kind of role he frankly didn't see coming.

"When my agent first told me about the audition, I thought okay, do I have to dust off my guns, steal some money, kill something and he was like, 'actually, it's a lawyer' and I'm like 'absolutely, I can do a lawyer', said Smith.

Both Mary and Method Man say they are thrilled to not only be featured on the show, but to be counted as fans.

Mostly, because it taps into something authentic.

"It's not just the sexy or the eye candy or a thug, or a crooked cop. These are people who are prominent members of their community, just trying to figure things out," said Smith.