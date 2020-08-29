Dev Patel and Hugh Laurie reveal their childhood nicknames

They star in 'The Personal History of David Copperfield,' out August 28. #k5evening

SEATTLE — The new film The Personal History of David Copperfield re-imagines the literary classic by Charles Dickens, and boasts an all-star cast.

Entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb talked to stars Dev Patel and Hugh Laurie, and writer/director Armando Iannucci.

HOLCOMB: "It's so interesting how many modern parts there are to this period film, not the least of which are many of the men's haircuts that resemble things I've seen in quarantine."

LAURIE (laughing): "I am basically a wig delivery system in this film. We released it into the wild when the film was finished. Armando found this - not the wig, of course - but he found the 'look' in an absolutely astounding portrait of a gentleman...”

IANNUCCI: “I have to see if I can find it."

LAURIE: "It's a shocker.”

IANNUCCI (holding up a photo on his cell phone): "This was the photo, wasn't it Hugh? I showed you this photo?”

LAURIE: “Yes, that's it, that's it! Oh god, brilliant.”

HOLCOMB: “It's like looking in the mirror for you, Hugh.”

LAURIE: “It is."

HOLCOMB: "David does a lot of impersonations in the movie. Who on this cast can you nail?”

PATEL: “I don't think I can nail anyone. It was me trying to do an impression of Armando doing a good impression of the other actors."

HOLCOMB: “David also has a lot of nicknames – my favorite is ‘Doady.’ What do you answer to, to this day, that is a nickname that may surprise people?"

PATEL: "I mean, in school I was called Big Ears, World Cup, ahhh (laughs). No, my mom calls me Nevil."

LAURIE: "I don't answer to any nicknames right now but when I was growing up, when I was very small, my family called me Squeak, for a long time. Until I was about 40. And I have no idea why. It's just a program of psychological operations, just to dominate and subdue. And it worked.”