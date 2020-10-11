Get all the holiday feels with new teen rom-com 'Dash & Lily'

The series stars Austin Abrams and Midori Francis and debuts on Netflix Nov. 10

SEATTLE — For those with an unapologetic love for the holidays, Dash & Lily is like an early gift.

Based on a book, the new Netflix teen rom com series is set in New York City during the holidays and follows two strangers who become modern day pen pals.

Austin Abrams plays Dash, a cynical loner with a deep romantic streak. In real life, he’s likelier to text rather than put pen to paper.

"(When did I last) physically write a letter? A letter..." he said, thinking. “I don’t know!”

Midori Francis plays Lily, an optimist who's never had a boyfriend. Their story begins in a bookstore, where Dash finds a notebook of dares she left on a shelf.

Francis usually heads for the poetry section in real life, though she joked about an affinity for self-help books.



“I'm kind of kidding but kind of not. I did spend many years in the self-help section of Barnes and Noble,” she said. “And also of course - we have to be real here - the glittery pencil section is a good section of any bookstore."



The couple starts corresponding through the notebook, with encouragement from Dash's best friend (played by Dante Brown) and Lily's brother (played by Troy Iwata.)



“I'm the goat at setting my friends up,” Brown said, laughing. “I'm pretty S Tier at it.”

Iwata added, “Yeah, I'm the polar opposite. I'm not involved in any way. I'm an observer from the outside and I see people get together and I go 'neat.'"

The series is funny, sweet and creatively told - with just the right amount of sentimentality. Like most good holiday fare, it’s predictable but also super fun.

Brown and Iwata also encourage viewers to binge the show rather than savoring it.

"I binged it and watched it like four or five times,” Brown said.

Iwata agreed. “I binged it multiple times,” he said. “It may be because I was in it?"