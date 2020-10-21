All-Asian cast of 'Over the Moon' hopes their film inspires audiences

Cathy Ang was originally hired for just one day, to record scratch tracks for the film.



"I was really nervous, I remember getting into the studio and just sweating a lot,” she said, laughing.



But after she sang the film's big song "Rocket to the Moon," everyone in the room knew they'd found their star.



"It was a really, really beautiful moment for me, it was crazy, it was surreal,” she said. “They asked me to come and voice her for the actual movie, and I cried a lot and ate a lot of ice cream."



Set in China, filmmakers visited real locations to inspire the animation. The plot is built around the ancient Chinese legend of Chang'e, the moon goddess – a character dazzlingly voiced by Phillipa Soo, of Hamilton fame.



Kimiko Glenn plays multiple roles, as does comedian Margaret Cho - who reunites in the film with longtime friend Ken Jeong. He plays a Lunarian character who glows green and yellow.



“He had to generate all the lumens to activate the glow,” Cho said.



Jeong joked, "’Oh wow, we need someone squishy and someone green. Oh! You're here already.’”