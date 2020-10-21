All-Asian cast of 'Over the Moon' hopes their film inspires audiences

SEATTLE — A new family film coming to Netflix features gorgeous animation, original music, and an all-Asian cast.
Over the Moon tells the story of Fei Fei, a young girl mourning the loss of her mother who decides to build a rocket and fly to the moon.
The lead actress's backstory is almost as fantastical.
Cathy Ang was originally hired for just one day, to record scratch tracks for the film.
"I was really nervous, I remember getting into the studio and just sweating a lot,” she said, laughing.
But after she sang the film's big song "Rocket to the Moon," everyone in the room knew they'd found their star.
"It was a really, really beautiful moment for me, it was crazy, it was surreal,” she said. “They asked me to come and voice her for the actual movie, and I cried a lot and ate a lot of ice cream."
Set in China, filmmakers visited real locations to inspire the animation. The plot is built around the ancient Chinese legend of Chang'e, the moon goddess – a character dazzlingly voiced by Phillipa Soo, of Hamilton fame.
Kimiko Glenn plays multiple roles, as does comedian Margaret Cho - who reunites in the film with longtime friend Ken Jeong. He plays a Lunarian character who glows green and yellow.
“He had to generate all the lumens to activate the glow,” Cho said.
Jeong joked, "’Oh wow, we need someone squishy and someone green. Oh! You're here already.’”
The movie is full of heart, tradition, family bonds, and meaningful lessons about loss and love.
"It really is one of my favorite projects I've ever been a part of,” Joeng said.
Over the Moon is rated PG and starts streaming on Netflix October 23.
