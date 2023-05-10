Here's everything you need to know about attending the 2023 Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF)

This year's popular festival will feature films in theaters and venues throughout Seattle from May 11-21.

Here's everything you need to know before watching films for this year's SIFF.

Over 150,000 people typically visit the city each year to attend the Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) , which is holding its 49th edition in 2023. This year's festival begins Thursday evening and ends May 21.

It's the time of year for film fans to descend upon Seattle en mass to watch a diverse lineup of movies from across the world.

Passes may be picked up at the SIFF Film Center, but you cannot pick up passes at preview screenings. Hours of operation are posted below.

Log in to goelevent.com and select "Account" from the drop-down menu at the top right. Choose your credentials to add the required information (name and photo) to your Festival pass. You can find step-by-step instructions with images here .

Price: $40 for non-SIFF members, $35 for SIFF members Where to buy: Click here

Price: $2,500 for non-SIFF members; $2,200 for SIFF members Where to buy: Click here

Price: $50 for non-SIFF members, $45 for SIFF members Where to buy: Click here

This package grants entry to the SIFF's party following the closing night film.

What film is showing? "I Like Movies," directed by Chandler Levack Price: $85 for non-SIFF members, $75 for SIFF members Where to buy: Click here

This package grants you entry to the Closing Night Gala film and party on May 21, two complimentary drink tickets and hors d'oeuvres at the party.

Note: SIFF parties are strictly for people over 21 years old. A valid photo ID (driver's license, passport, other) is required. What film is showing? " Past Lives," directed by Celine Song Price: $350 Where to buy: Click here

This package allows you to walk the carpet starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday night, along with access to an exclusive pre-reception and complimentary beverages. After the screening, the experience includes your own VIP lounge at SIFF's after-party and a "swanky swag bag."

This package grants you entry to SIFF's Opening Night Gala film and party on May 11, three complimentary drink tickets, complimentary bites from Tutta Bella, Where Ya At Matt, Wood Shop BBQ, and Full Tilt Ice Cream and music at the party from C89.5 DJs. What film is showing? "Past Lives," directed by Celine Song Price: $80 for non-SIFF members, $75 for SIFF members Where to buy: Click here

Buying tickets :

There are several options to attend viewings of SIFF films across the city.

6-pack

SIFF's 6-pack package gives you six vouchers that can be redeemed for any regularly priced in-person or virtual film screening. Only two vouchers may be redeemed for each screening. The tickets are valid for up to 10 minutes until showtime. After that time, SIFF said it cannot guarantee seating in the screening.

Price: $75 for non-SIFF members, $63 for SIFF members

Where to buy: Click here

How to redeem: Log in to your account on siff.net or goelevent.com and select "Fulfill Package." On the film page, the Festival 6-Pack option ($0) will appear in the ticket menu. Add the number of tickets you would like (maximum of two per screening) and add to your cart. Then you can complete the order at checkout.

There is a video tutorial on redeeming a ticket pack here and a written guide here.

SIFF said to redeem an individual voucher, add the ticket(s) to your cart and enter the voucher code in the extras box at checkout.

The festival said ticket packs and vouchers may be exchanged in person at any SIFF box office or over the phone at 206-464-5830.

Exclusions: Gala Screenings, Galas, or other specially priced or private events.

Individual tickets

Individual tickets for in-person and virtual screenings can be purchased online on each film’s detail page or at any SIFF Cinema box office. Tickets will be available at festival venues on the day of screenings but SIFF said quantities may be limited.

Price: $15 for each

Where to buy: Click here

Streaming

SIFF said streaming access will begin at 12 a.m. on May 22 and end at 11:59 p.m. PST on May 28. The list of films available to stream is here.

How to watch

Online at watch.siff.net

SIFF TV app (Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, AndroidTV)

Airplay from an Apple device to a Smart TV

Cast from PC/Android to a Chromecast device

Once you purchase your ticket, SIFF said you should receive a confirmation email, followed by an access email with your voucher code. Access emails are sent once films become available to watch, beginning May 22. Go to watch.siff.net or the SIFF TV app and enter the voucher code. Once you start a film, you have up to 48 hours to complete the film.

For pass holders, SIFF said you can log in at watch.siff.net or on the SIFF TV app, using the same email and password you used to purchase your pass. You will be able to access all available films from May 22–28.

If you have any further questions on streaming SIFF films, here is a FAQ to help out.