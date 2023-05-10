Here's everything you need to know about attending the 2023 Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF)
This year's popular festival will feature films in theaters and venues throughout Seattle from May 11-21.
It's the time of year for film fans to descend upon Seattle en mass to watch a diverse lineup of movies from across the world.
Over 150,000 people typically visit the city each year to attend the Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF), which is holding its 49th edition in 2023. This year's festival begins Thursday evening and ends May 21.
Here's everything you need to know before watching films for this year's SIFF.
SIFF passes:
Note: The $525 film pass and $1,600 platinum passes are sold out.
Platinum Plus pass
- Reserved seating section at the Opening Night Film.
- Your favorite seat at each theater reserved for you and up to three guests.
- Priority seating ahead of all pass holders and ticket holders.
- Your very own concierge handles all of your screening needs to ensure you have an extraordinary Festival experience.
- Access to all virtual screenings on the SIFF Channel.
- Invitation to a private Festival preview event.
Price: $2,500 for non-SIFF members; $2,200 for SIFF members
Where to buy: Click here
Secret Fest pass
- The screenings are a secret! The screenings are scheduled for May 14 and May 21 at 11:00 a.m. sharp.
- The pass is not available virtually.
Price: $40 for non-SIFF members, $35 for SIFF members
Where to buy: Click here
Picking up your passes
Log in to goelevent.com and select "Account" from the drop-down menu at the top right. Choose your credentials to add the required information (name and photo) to your Festival pass. You can find step-by-step instructions with images here.
Passes may be picked up at the SIFF Film Center, but you cannot pick up passes at preview screenings. Hours of operation are posted below.
- April 27–May 10: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. weekdays only
- May 11–21: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily
SIFF packages:
Opening Night Film & Gala
This package grants you entry to SIFF's Opening Night Gala film and party on May 11, three complimentary drink tickets, complimentary bites from Tutta Bella, Where Ya At Matt, Wood Shop BBQ, and Full Tilt Ice Cream and music at the party from C89.5 DJs.
What film is showing? "Past Lives," directed by Celine Song
Price: $80 for non-SIFF members, $75 for SIFF members
Where to buy: Click here
Opening Night Red Carpet experience
This package allows you to walk the carpet starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday night, along with access to an exclusive pre-reception and complimentary beverages. After the screening, the experience includes your own VIP lounge at SIFF's after-party and a "swanky swag bag."
Note: SIFF parties are strictly for people over 21 years old. A valid photo ID (driver's license, passport, other) is required.
What film is showing? "Past Lives," directed by Celine Song
Price: $350
Where to buy: Click here
Closing Night Film & Gala
This package grants you entry to the Closing Night Gala film and party on May 21, two complimentary drink tickets and hors d'oeuvres at the party.
What film is showing? "I Like Movies," directed by Chandler Levack
Price: $85 for non-SIFF members, $75 for SIFF members
Where to buy: Click here
Closing Night party-only ticket
This package grants entry to the SIFF's party following the closing night film.
Price: $50 for non-SIFF members, $45 for SIFF members
Where to buy: Click here
Buying tickets:
There are several options to attend viewings of SIFF films across the city.
6-pack
SIFF's 6-pack package gives you six vouchers that can be redeemed for any regularly priced in-person or virtual film screening. Only two vouchers may be redeemed for each screening. The tickets are valid for up to 10 minutes until showtime. After that time, SIFF said it cannot guarantee seating in the screening.
Price: $75 for non-SIFF members, $63 for SIFF members
Where to buy: Click here
How to redeem: Log in to your account on siff.net or goelevent.com and select "Fulfill Package." On the film page, the Festival 6-Pack option ($0) will appear in the ticket menu. Add the number of tickets you would like (maximum of two per screening) and add to your cart. Then you can complete the order at checkout.
SIFF said to redeem an individual voucher, add the ticket(s) to your cart and enter the voucher code in the extras box at checkout.
The festival said ticket packs and vouchers may be exchanged in person at any SIFF box office or over the phone at 206-464-5830.
Exclusions: Gala Screenings, Galas, or other specially priced or private events.
Individual tickets
Individual tickets for in-person and virtual screenings can be purchased online on each film’s detail page or at any SIFF Cinema box office. Tickets will be available at festival venues on the day of screenings but SIFF said quantities may be limited.
Price: $15 for each
Where to buy: Click here
Streaming
SIFF said streaming access will begin at 12 a.m. on May 22 and end at 11:59 p.m. PST on May 28. The list of films available to stream is here.
How to watch
- Online at watch.siff.net
- SIFF TV app (Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, AndroidTV)
- Airplay from an Apple device to a Smart TV
- Cast from PC/Android to a Chromecast device
Once you purchase your ticket, SIFF said you should receive a confirmation email, followed by an access email with your voucher code. Access emails are sent once films become available to watch, beginning May 22. Go to watch.siff.net or the SIFF TV app and enter the voucher code. Once you start a film, you have up to 48 hours to complete the film.
For pass holders, SIFF said you can log in at watch.siff.net or on the SIFF TV app, using the same email and password you used to purchase your pass. You will be able to access all available films from May 22–28.
If you have any further questions on streaming SIFF films, here is a FAQ to help out.
Note: Most films are geo-blocked to viewers within the United States. Additional restrictions will be marked in the film's description.
Notable SIFF movies:
The two films with the most buzz in SIFF this year happen to be the opening and closing night films of the 10-day festival.
"Past Lives," directed by Celine Song, premiered at Sundance earlier this year and is shaping up to be one of the early contenders for next year's Oscars. In Song's directorial debut, the film highlights the "beautiful and delicate romance about the depth of love and connection, as two childhood best friends reunite years after an untimely separation." Song is expected to attend SIFF Opening Night on May 11.
"I Like Movies," directed by Chandler Levack, chronicles a coming-of-age story of a 17-year-old film aficionado working at a local video store. Levack is also expected to attend SIFF's Closing Night on May 21.
Other notable films in this year's lineup include "The Blue Caftan," "Hanging Gardens," "Opponent," "Passages," "Satan Wants You," and "Year of The Fox," which is directed by Washington-based director Megan Griffiths. Click the links to the films above to read a more detailed description.
And if you are feeling overwhelmed with the number of film options this year, a team of SIFF programmers has curated their own personalized film recommendations to help you navigate the festival.
For a full list of the films offered at SIFF in 2023, click here.
SIFF venues:
There will be eight venues across Seattle that will host screenings for this year's SIFF. Click on each venue below for more information on screenings and how to get to each location.
More to know:
Here are a few more recommendations from the SIFF team to enjoy this year's event properly.
- Arrive early. Lines start forming up to an hour before the screening. SIFF said you must arrive at least 10 minutes before showtime to ensure a seat. Even ticket holders or pass holders arriving 10 minutes prior to showtime are considered late and may not be seated.
- Find your line. Make sure to follow the sign and stand in the correct lines, which are separated into pass holders, ticket holders, or standby. If all advance tickets have been sold for a screening, standby tickets may be available to purchase. These tickets are sold only to those waiting in the standby lane at the time of the sale, according to SIFF. About 10 minutes before the film begins, the available seats are counted and sold on a first-come, first-served basis to the people in line.