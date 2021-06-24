MotoAmerica Superbike racing comes to Shelton - What's Up This Week

Some of the best riders in the country are heading our way. #k5evening

F9 / June 25 / Local Theaters

Feel the need for even more speed? F9 the ninth installment of the testosterone-fueled Fast & Furious franchise is back for another lap. It gets into gear on Friday at a local theater near you.



MotoAmerican Superbike June 25 - 27 Ridge Motorsports Park

How about some speed on two wheels? The MotoAmerica Superbikes will feature some of the best riders in the country racing at top speeds in our own backyard. You can watch the races in person Friday through Sunday at Ridge Motorsports Park in Shelton.



Tacoma Guitar & Drum Festival / June 26 & 27 / Tacoma Dome

The Tacoma Guitar & Drum Festival is a two-day showcase of new used and vintage guitars and drums displayed by exhibitors in a buy, sell or trade environment. in addition, there will be a professional performance stage for concerts and workshops. You can take it all in Saturday and Sunday at the Tacoma Dome.



The Ice Road / June 25 / Netflix