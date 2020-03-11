Mind Blown! New book features 1,200 strange stories and hair-raising oddities

Ripley's Believe It of Not! is back with a new book packed with all-new, all-true stories from around the world that are sure to amaze and astound.

SEATTLE — Ripley's Believe It or Not!'s newest book Mind Blown! features more than 1,200 strange stories, unusual feats, and hair-raising oddities from around the world. We talked with Ripley's Creative Content Manager Sabrina Sieck about some of the stories:

MOSE THE TWO-LEGGED DOG: Mose the rescue dog stands out in a crowd—literally! He was born with only two limbs and taught himself to walk and run on his hind legs.

LadyBEAST: LadyBEAST, a circus artist based out of New Orleans, Louisiana, stuns audiences with her aerial bottle-walking feats. Balanced atop thin-necked champagne bottles, LadyBEAST walks and dances with ease. Yet she leaves audiences breathless, and the feats of illusion and magic don’t stop there. She also specializes in Houdini-style performances, where her escape artistry puts crowds on the edges of their seats.

DYED DOGS: Anaïs Hayden of Atlanta, Georgia, takes dog grooming to a whole new—and colorful—level! With a brush in one hand and a pair of grooming shears in the other, Anaïs can transform your average pooch into a Lisa Frank–inspired masterpiece or even a different species! Some of her impressive makeovers make dogs look like zebras, giraffes, tigers, and panda bears!

FREESTYLE FOOTBALL: Freestyle football is the artistic sport of performing unbelievable tricks with an American soccer ball. Performers, called freestylers, creatively juggle a ball with any part of their body, excluding hands and forearms. Freestylers combine dance, acrobatics, and music to entertain and participate in competitions around the world.

MIND-BOGGLING SKATEBOARD: Skateboarder Matt Tomasello of Boston modifies his skateboard to make impossible maneuvers very much possible with decks that fold, unfold, rotate, and have trapdoors.

PAINTING PARROT: Koa the parrot, has been taught dozens of tricks, including painting on a small canvas that sits on a tiny art easel using miniature, paintbrushes, which he holds in his beak.