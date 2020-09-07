Look, Listen and Learn: tackling tough issues through a child's lens

SEATTLE — Val Thomas-Matson is the creator of Look, Listen and Learn - a children's show produced in King County focused on helping bridge the achievement gap for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) children.
She also stars in the show as Auntie Lena along with her pal Possum, who joined Margaret for a chat about what this show is all about!
You can catch Look, Listen and Learn every weekend on Seattle Channel 21 Saturdays and Sundays at 8:30 am and 2:30 pm as well as on King County TV Channel 22 Saturdays at 8:00 am and 8:00 pm.
