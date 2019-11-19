SEATTLE — Seattle based photographer Renata “Nata” Steiner is proudly in business since 2006 with Nataworry Photography creating compelling, clean images for corporate, business, and personal needs.

She's also created Doghouse Portraits. A pet photography biz where photographs people and their dogs in their own homes. The home environment is perfect to take natural, candid, photos of you and your dog. Some photos are of you together, others exclusively feature your furball. No matter what, the mood is light and fun, and the style of the photos is guaranteed to be modern, creative, full of love, and unique.

“Of course now you can take millions of photos with your phone but those are not necessarily the ones you want to frame in the house,” said client Geoff Wall.

Some dogs' attention spans are better than others. 30-minute photo sessions have proven to be the sweet spot for photographing owners with their furry loves. Plan to hang out in your living room, kitchen, front stoop or even your rooftop deck. The whole point is to be in your house, where both you and your dog are comfortable and can be yourselves.

“People don’t have enough photos with their animals. To have something professionally done, I thought it was compelling,“ said Renata Steiner.

Doghouse Portraits is about getting life moments with your dog, in your house, captured and memorialized in the form of heart-warming, professionally produced photos. You. Your dog. Your house. Doghouse.

