SEATTLE — If you're like me, you love live music. And with Valentine's Day just days away, I thought it would be good to run down your top picks for shows, whether you're trying to avoid awkward first date conversations or keep the spark alive after many years together.

Of course, even if you don't have a date for Valentine's Day, you should totally check out one of these great live shows. Who knows, maybe you'll meet someone there! Or maybe you're better off alone. I'm here to talk music, not give love advice!

~ John Richards

This is KEXP's Music that Matters for Thu, Feb 14th, Valentines Day.

Bilal at Nectar Lounge

Bilal is a soul and R&B singer from Philadelphia (now living in New York). He has collaborated with a who's who of greats including Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, The Roots, and many more. Should be a perfect show for setting the mood. GET TICKETS

Norway's Aurora at The Showbox

Aurora's second album Infections of a Different Kind is slated for release sometime later this year. GET TICKETS

Seattle's Lemolo, live at Neumos

Meagan Grandall is currently recording the third full-length Lemolo album. This valentine's show also features OK Sweetheart, and it'll be a great place for sweethearts indeed. GET TICKETS

