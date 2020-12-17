Tom Hanks on his first Western, News of the World

SEATTLE — The holidays are always a big season for movies, and one of the films opening on Christmas stars "America's Dad", Tom Hanks!
We had the opportunity to talk with him, his co-star Helena Zengel, and Director Paul Greengrass about the new film, News of the World.
It's a western set shortly after the Civil War in which Hanks plays a man who ekes out a living reading news articles to live audiences. His world changes when he meets a 12-year-old orphan, played by German actress Helena Zengel.
News of the World is rated PG-13. It opens in theaters on December 25 and will stream in 2021.
