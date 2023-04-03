Intertribal comedy sketch troupe performs 'Between Two Knees' at Seattle Rep

'Between Two Knees' is the first play performed by the intertribal sketch comedy troupe, The 1491s.

SEATTLE — Opening night for Between Two Knees is set for March 8 at Seattle Rep.

The first play by the acclaimed intertribal sketch comedy troupe The 1491s—best known for the hit television series “Reservation Dogs”—takes audiences on a searing and absurdly funny series of vignettes through American history centered on one family’s account of their experiences from the massacre at Wounded Knee in 1890 to the protests there in 1973.

Director Eric Ting and actor Justin "Jud" Eagle Gauthier stopped by the KING 5 studios to talk about the production.

Both Ting and Gauthier have been with the production since its inception and creation at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival which premiered in 2019.

Gauthier is a proud citizen of the Menominee (Omāēqnomenēw) Nation of Wisconsin. He studied at the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he earned an M.F.A. in screenwriting.

As an indigenous actor - Gauthier is able to provide a worldview to audiences.

Between Two Knees director, Eric Ting, is an Obie Award winner. Some of his recent directing credits include the world premieres of Lloyd Suh’s The Far Country at the Atlantic Theater Co. and Bina’s Six Apples at the Alliance, Children’s Theater Co.

