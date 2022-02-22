Improv musical comedy show 'Freestyle Love Supreme' creates magic using audience participation

SEATTLE — With Freestyle Love Supreme, no show is ever the same. There is no script and no specific plan, just ideas from the audience.
The improvisational hip-hop musical won a special Tony Award in 2020. But the show has been around for years.
Created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale, the 90-minute experience includes, singing, beatboxing, rap, and comedic improvisation.
The vibrant energy is palpable and the end product is consistently clever and hilarious.
Freestyle Love Supreme runs at Seattle Rep from Feb. 16-March 13th.
