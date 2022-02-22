Improv musical comedy show 'Freestyle Love Supreme' creates magic using audience participation

Fresh off Broadway, FLS is touring the country, and that includes a run at Seattle Rep. #k5evening

SEATTLE — With Freestyle Love Supreme, no show is ever the same. There is no script and no specific plan, just ideas from the audience.

The improvisational hip-hop musical won a special Tony Award in 2020. But the show has been around for years.

Created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale, the 90-minute experience includes, singing, beatboxing, rap, and comedic improvisation.

The vibrant energy is palpable and the end product is consistently clever and hilarious.