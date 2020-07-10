x
Are we the biggest U.S. city with the lowest rate of COVID-19? Today's Hot Topics

Today's Panelists: Angela Poe Russell, Terry Hollimon, radio personality Jackie Cunningham and entrepreneur/Renaissance man Joey Manley. #newdaynw
SEATTLE — We've got a fresh round of Hot Topics.  With a new report from the Seattle Times saying we're one of the "Biggest U.S. cities that may have the lowest rate of COVID-19 cases", radio personality Jackie Cunningham and Renaissance man and entrepreneur Joey Manley join today's panel where we're wondering how people are feeling with COVID restrictions still in place.

Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.

  