Boneless chicken wings are not boneless! Today's Hot Topics: Spouse Edition

Middle-aged Bill and Ted, Washington State is the BEST, and more with today's panelists: Married couples Terry and Heather Hollimon & Brooke and Michael Fox
Credit: New Day NW
Hot Topics: Spousal Edition!! Terry & Heather Hollimon (Left), Brooke and Michael Fox (Right)

SEATTLE — Get set for a round of today's Hot Topics: Spouse Edition!  

  • How's the pandemic affecting your relationship?
  • Party on Dude!  Bill & Ted all grown up 
  • Washington is the BEST state to live in for the pandemic, but if you HAD to, where would you live instead? 
  • A passionate plea to the Lincoln city council: Remove the term boneless chicken wings “from our menus and from our hearts.”

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley.  