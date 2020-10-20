Hoda Kotb's worst guest ever, jetpack sighting in LA, and tourist trap talk - Hot Topics

Today's Topics:
- Zoom and video conferencing: Have we gotten used to this new normal? Or is it still awkward? Plus, Brad Sherwood and Colin Mochrie of Whose Line is it Anyway share the struggles and triumphs of Zoom improv in their comedy show, Stream of Consciousness.
- Hoda Kotb revealed that Frank Sinatra Jr. was her worst guest ever. We're not going to get too negative here -- but all today's guests have done a number of interviews themselves in their careers. They share their most memorable chats with guests.
- Not one, but two people on Jetpacks have been seen flying over LAX, Are we ready for this? Would you use a jetpack? Where would you go?
- Peru opened Machu Picchu for a single tourist who was stranded in the country! What’s the one tourist trap you would want all to yourself? What’s your worst tourist trap experience?
Segment Producer Derek Haas. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5