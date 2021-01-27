True Crime, Overheard Celebs, and Bernie's Mittens - Hot Topics

SEATTLE — Carolyn Ossoria and Kim Shepard from the podcast, Scene of the Crime, join us to dish on today's Hot Topics:
- Bailey Sarian on YouTube – True Crime & Make Up. Why do women love True Crime?
- With all the guest hosts that are doing Jeopardy… "If you could guest host any game show, what would it be?"
- Overheard Celebs - Do you have a celebrity close encounter? How do we feel about private moments being broadcasted? Do we think all of these stories are real?
- Inauguration 2021 Fashion, Best Dressed, Worst Dressed ... Go!
- Woman who made Bernie Sanders' mittens says she has no more to sell!!. Is “grumpy chic” a new style? What would your Etsy side hustle be?
